|
Franciacorta Brut
Franciacorta (Lombardy)
|
Chardonnay (80%), Pinot Nero (10%), Pinot Bianco (10%)
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, banana and citron followed by aromas of acacia, hawthorn, linden, bread crust, pear, pineapple and plum.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and citron.
Refermented in bottle and ages on its lees for at least 18 months.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Fish and crustacean appetizers, Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Vegetable flans, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|January 2024