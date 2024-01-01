Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, acacia and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, grapefruit, apple, pear, plum, hazelnut, yeast and hints of vanilla.

Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, pear and grapefruit.

Part of the base wine is fermented and aged in barrique for 7 months. Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 24 months.


