Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, pera and acacia followed by aromas of hawthorn, citron, apple, medlar, peach, hazelnut and yeast.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, pear and citron.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 24 months.


