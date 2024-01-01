|
Franciacorta Rosé Brut Opera
Franciacorta (Lombardy)
|
Chardonnay (50%), Pinot Nero (50%)
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense pale pink and nuances of pale pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and bread crust followed by aromas of cyclamen, arbutus berry, tangerine, strawberry, apple, plum, pink grapefruit and hints of vanilla.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and arbutus berry.
Part of the Pinot Noir is fermented and aged in barrique for 7 months. Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 24 months.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Pasta with meat, Roasted white meat, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Legume soups, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|January 2024