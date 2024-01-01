Intense pale pink and nuances of pale pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Intense pale pink and nuances of pale pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and bread crust followed by aromas of cyclamen, arbutus berry, tangerine, strawberry, apple, plum, pink grapefruit and hints of vanilla.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and arbutus berry.

Part of the Pinot Noir is fermented and aged in barrique for 7 months. Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 24 months.


