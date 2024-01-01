Brilliant onion skin pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant onion skin pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and bread crust followed by aromas of cyclamen, strawberry, pomegranate, tangerine, apple, plum, pink grapefruit and hazelnut.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

Rifermentazione in bottiglia e affinamento sui propri lieviti per almeno 24 mesi.


