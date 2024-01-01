Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, pink grapefruit and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, tangerine, raspberry, pineapple, apple, praline, honey and hazelnut.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent flavors with flavors of plum, pink grapefruit and tangerine.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 18 months.


