Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, banana, grapefruit, butter, praline, honey and hints of vanilla.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and honey.

Part of the Chardonnay is fermented and aged in barrique for 7 months. Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 30 months.


