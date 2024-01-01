Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, mango, pineapple, citron, pear, grapefruit, caper, thyme, almond, mineral and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, plum and almond.

Part of the wine is fermented in cask. 6 months in cask and cement tanks, 12 months in bottle.


