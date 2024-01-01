Intense ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, plum and pomegranate followed by aromas of violet, cyclamen, blueberry and raspberry.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and pomegranate.

Aged in steel tanks.


