|
Montefalco Rosso Sericum 2020
Montefalco (Umbria)
|
Sangiovese, Sagrantino, Montepulciano
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, blackberry, chocolate, face powder, tobacco, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.
8 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 15%
|
Stuffed pasta with meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|February 2024