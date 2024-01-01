Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 22
  Colli Martani Grechetto Grecante 2022, Arnaldo Caprai (Italy)

Colli Martani Grechetto Grecante 2022

Arnaldo Caprai (Italy)

Colli Martani (Umbria)
Grechetto
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Colli Martani (Umbria)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and citron followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, peach, plum, pineapple, hazelnut and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and citron.

3 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Fried fish, Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Broiled crustaceans

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

February 2024


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2005   ✧✧✧     Issue 42, June 2006       --    
2008   ✧✧✧     January 2010     ✧✧✧  
2012   ✧✧✧     May 2014       --    
2013   ✧✧✧     April 2015       --    
2014   ✧✧✧     April 2015       --    
2015   ✧✧✧✧     February 2017       --    
2016   ✧✧✧✧     February 2017     ✧✧✧✧  
2017   ✧✧✧✧     August 2018       --    
2018   ✧✧✧✧     December 2019       --    
2019   ✧✧✧✧     April 2021       --    
2022   ✧✧✧✧     February 2024       --    

