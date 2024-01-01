Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 22
  Franciacorta Brut Cuvée La Capinera 2021, Vigneti Cenci - La Boscaiola (Italy)

Franciacorta Brut Cuvée La Capinera 2021

Vigneti Cenci - La Boscaiola (Italy)

Franciacorta (Lombardy)
Chardonnay (70%), Pinot Bianco (30%)
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Franciacorta (Lombardy)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, banana and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, citron, plum, pear, grapefruit, hazelnut, linden and mineral.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and citron.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 24 months.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Mushroom soups

Suggested glass Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

February 2024


2019   ✧✧✧✧     January 2022       --    
2021   ✧✧✧✧     February 2024       --    

