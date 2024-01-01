|
Franciacorta Brut Cuvée La Capinera 2021
Franciacorta (Lombardy)
|
Chardonnay (70%), Pinot Bianco (30%)
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, banana and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, citron, plum, pear, grapefruit, hazelnut, linden and mineral.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and citron.
Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 24 months.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Mushroom soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|February 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2022
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧
| February 2024
| --