Franciacorta Satèn Brut Cuvée La Via della Seta 2021
Franciacorta (Lombardy)
Chardonnay (90%), Pinot Bianco (10%)
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, acacia and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, apple, pear, peach, grapefruit, plum, pineapple and hazelnut.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and peach.
Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 30 months.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Fish and crustacean appetizers, Pasta and risotto with crustaceans and vegetables, Sauteed fish, Sauteed crustaceans, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|February 2024
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2022
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧
| February 2024
| --