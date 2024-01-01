Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, acacia and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, apple, pear, peach, grapefruit, plum, pineapple and hazelnut. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, acacia and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, apple, pear, peach, grapefruit, plum, pineapple and hazelnut.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and peach. Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and peach.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 30 months. Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 30 months.

