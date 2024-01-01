Brilliant pale pink and nuances of pale pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant pale pink and nuances of pale pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and tangerine followed by aromas of cyclamen, bread crust, blackberry, apple, pink grapefruit, plum and hazelnut. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and tangerine followed by aromas of cyclamen, bread crust, blackberry, apple, pink grapefruit, plum and hazelnut.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and tangerine. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and tangerine.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 24 months. Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 24 months.

