Franciacorta Rosé Brut Cuvée La Capinera 2020
Franciacorta (Lombardy)
Pinot Nero
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Brilliant pale pink and nuances of pale pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and tangerine followed by aromas of cyclamen, bread crust, blackberry, apple, pink grapefruit, plum and hazelnut.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and tangerine.
Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 24 months.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Pasta with mushrooms, Roasted fish, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Mushroom soups, Legume soups
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|February 2024
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2022
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧
| February 2024
| --