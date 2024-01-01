|
Franciacorta Pas Dosé Cuvée Zero 2020
Franciacorta (Lombardy)
Chardonnay (70%), Pinot Bianco (30%)
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, citron, banana, pear, grapefruit, butter and hazelnut.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and citron.
Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 24 months.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed white meat, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Mushroom soups
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|February 2024
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2022
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧
| February 2024
| --