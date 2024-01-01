|
Rosato 2021
(Umbria)
|
Pinot Nero, Merlot, Sangiovese
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧
|
Brilliant pale pink and nuances of pale pink, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, plum and pomegranate followed by aromas of cyclamen, raspberry, strawberry and apple.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and pomegranate.
5 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12%
|
Crustacean and vegetable appetizers, Risotto with crustaceans and vegetables, Vegetable flans, Dairy products, Eggs
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|February 2024