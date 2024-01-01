Brilliant pale pink and nuances of pale pink, very transparent. Brilliant pale pink and nuances of pale pink, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, plum and pomegranate followed by aromas of cyclamen, raspberry, strawberry and apple.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and pomegranate.

5 months in steel tanks.


