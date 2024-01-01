Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blueberry, face powder, tamarind, cocoa, tobacco, cinnamon, leather, licorice, mace, pink pepper, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blueberry, face powder, tamarind, cocoa, tobacco, cinnamon, leather, licorice, mace, pink pepper, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry. Very persistent finish with long flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.

18 months in barrique and cask, at least 12 months in bottle. 18 months in barrique and cask, at least 12 months in bottle.

