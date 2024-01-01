|
Franciacorta Extra Brut Nelson Cenci 2018
Franciacorta (Lombardy)
|
Chardonnay (80%), Pinot Bianco (20%)
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, acacia and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, apple, citron, pear, grapefruit, plum, hazelnut, croissant, butter, honey and mineral.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and citron.
Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 48 months.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Pasta with fish and mushrooms, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Roasted white meat, Mushroom soups, Legume soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|February 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2012
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| January 2022
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| February 2024
| --