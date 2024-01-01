Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, acacia and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, apple, citron, pear, grapefruit, plum, hazelnut, croissant, butter, honey and mineral.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and citron.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 48 months.


