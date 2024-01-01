|
Franciacorta Brut Nelson Cenci "L'Insolita Annata" 2015
Franciacorta (Lombardy)
|
Chardonnay (70%), Pinot Bianco (20%), Pinot Nero (10%)
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, citron, mango, banana, pineapple, grapefruit, pear, peach, hazelnut, butter, honey, croissant and mineral.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and citron.
Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 48 months.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Roasted fish, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Legume soups, Mushroom soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|February 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2011
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| January 2022
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| February 2024
| --