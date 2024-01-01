|
Fog 2022
(Emilia-Romagna)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of rose, violet, plum and arbutus berry.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Cold cuts, Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|March 2024