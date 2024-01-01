Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of dried rose, raspberry, blueberry, red orange, tobacco, carob, black pepper and vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of dried rose, raspberry, blueberry, red orange, tobacco, carob, black pepper and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry. Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.

6 months in steel tanks, 6 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle. 6 months in steel tanks, 6 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.

