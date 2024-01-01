|
Cirò Rosso Classico Superiore Vintage Edition 2020
Cirò (Calabria)
|
Gaglioppo
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧❂
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of dried rose, raspberry, blueberry, red orange, tobacco, carob, black pepper and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.
6 months in steel tanks, 6 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|March 2024