Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, tobacco, cocoa, carob, mace and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.

12 months in steel tanks and cask, at least 9 months in bottle.


