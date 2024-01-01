|
Sicilia Nero d'Avola Il Moro 2020
(Sicily)
|
Nero d'Avola
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, tobacco, cocoa, carob, mace and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.
12 months in steel tanks and cask, at least 9 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|March 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2012
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2015
| --
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2016
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧
| February 2018
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧
| April 2019
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2023
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2024
| --