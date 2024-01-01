|
Cerasuolo di Vittoria Classico BDN Vigna di Biddine Soprana 2020
Cerasuolo di Vittoria (Sicily)
|
Nero d'Avola (60%), Frappato (40%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, raspberry, strawberry, cocoa, carob, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.
12 months in cask, at least 9 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Stuffed pasta with meat, Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|March 2024