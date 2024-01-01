|
Cirò Rosso Classico Superiore Riserva Volvito 2020
Cirò (Calabria)
Gaglioppo
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭❂
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of dried rose, blueberry, raspberry, strawberry, cocoa, tobacco, carob, leather, black pepper, licorice and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blueberry.
8 months in steel tanks, 8 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue, Cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|March 2024
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧
| April 2021
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| November 2021
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| April 2023
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✭❂
| March 2024
| --