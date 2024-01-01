Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, peach and wisteria followed by aromas of broom, acacia, tangerine, green apple, banana and pineapple.

Crisp attack with a pleasing sweetness, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, peach and tangerine.

Produced with the Charmat method.


