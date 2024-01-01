|
Cirò Bianco Curiale 2022
Cirò (Calabria)
Greco Bianco (80%), Pecorello (20%)
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧❂
Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, pear, mango, papaya, citrus fruits, pineapple, medlar and plum.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and mango.
3 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13%
Pasta with fish, Stewed fish, Sauteed white meat, Vegetable flans
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|March 2024