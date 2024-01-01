Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, pear, mango, papaya, citrus fruits, pineapple, medlar and plum.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and mango.

3 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.


