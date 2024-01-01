|
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore 2022
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
|
Verdicchio
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, apple and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, citrus fruits, pear, almond and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and almond.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Fish appetizers, Pasta and risotto with fish, Fried fish, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|March 2024