Brilliant greenish color and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, banana and wisteria followed by aromas of acacia, broom, lychee, apple, peach, pineapple, tangerine and marzipan.

Effervescent and sweet attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, banana and lychee.

Produced with the Charmat method.


