|
Sicilia Grillo Zagra 2022
(Sicily)
|
Grillo
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and broom followed by aromas of hawthorn, orange blossom, peach, citrus fruits, pear, pineapple, honey, almond and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and peach.
4 months in steel tanks, 4 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with fish, Fried fish, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Vegetable soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|March 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2014
| ✧✧✧✭
| June 2015
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✭
| September 2016
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2017
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧
| October 2018
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2019
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| January 2023
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| March 2024
| --