Deep ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and rose followed by aromas of violet, strawberry, raspberry, plum, blueberry, pink pepper and black pepper.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and strawberry.

Aged in steel tanks.


