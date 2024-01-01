|
Lacrima di Morro d'Alba Superiore 2021
Lacrima di Morro d'Alba (Marches)
Deep ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and rose followed by aromas of violet, strawberry, raspberry, plum, blueberry, pink pepper and black pepper.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and strawberry.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Broiled meat
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|March 2024
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| March 2021
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2024
| --