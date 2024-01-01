|
Friuli Colli Orientali Pinot Bianco Zuc di Volpe 2021
Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
Pinot Bianco
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, pear and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, white rose, broom, citron, plum, grapefruit, pineapple, hazelnut and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and peach.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Fried fish, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|March 2024
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2023
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| March 2024
| --