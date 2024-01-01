|
Mastrogiurato 2020
(Calabria)
|
Gaglioppo, Greco Nero
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and plum followed by aromas of dried violet, carnation, raspberry, blueberry, cocoa, tobacco, leather, cinnamon, licorice, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and plum.
Aged in barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|March 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| April 2021
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| November 2021
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| March 2024
| --