Ripagrande 2019
(Emilia-Romagna)
Sangiovese
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of rose, strawberry, raspberry, blueberry, blackberry, tobacco, chocolate, leather, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and strawberry.
36 months in barrique.
Alcohol: 15%
Stuffed pasta with meat, Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|March 2024
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2018
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| March 2024
| --