Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of geranium, blueberry, raspberry, blackberry, carob, marjoram and graphite.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.

Aged in steel tanks.


