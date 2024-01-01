Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, strawberry and rose followed by aromas of violet, raspberry, plum, blueberry, pomegranate, arbutus berry, hay and black pepper.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, strawberry and raspberry.

Aged in steel tanks.


