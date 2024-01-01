|
Solèr 2020
(Veneto)
|
Merlot (35%), Cabernet Sauvignon (25%), Carménère (15%), Refosco dal Peduncolo Rosso (15%), Marzemino (10%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of violet, iris, blueberry, blackberry, chocolate, tobacco, licorice, mace, bell pepper, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum.
12 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Stuffed pasta with meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|May 2024