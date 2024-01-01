Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 22
  Colli Maceratesi Ribona Altabella 2022, Fontezoppa (Italy)

Colli Maceratesi Ribona Altabella 2022

Fontezoppa (Italy)

Colli Maceratesi (Marches)
Maceratino
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, peach, peach, citrus fruits, anise, linden and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and peach.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Pasta with fish, Stewed white meat, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Roasted fish

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 11 °C
(51 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

May 2024


