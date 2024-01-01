|
Dalis Bianco 2022
(Trentino)
|
Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Nosiola
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧❂
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of peach, apple and citron followed by aromas of acacia, broom, gooseberry, pear, pineapple, banana, elder flower and nettle.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of peach, apple and citron.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Fish and crustacean appetizers, Risotto with vegetable and crustaceans, Fried fish, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|May 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧✭
| October 2019
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| May 2024
| --