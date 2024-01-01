Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of peach, apple and citron followed by aromas of acacia, broom, gooseberry, pear, pineapple, banana, elder flower and nettle.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of peach, apple and citron.

Aged in steel tanks.


