Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of peach, apple and broom followed by aromas of hawthorn, citron, pear, plum, pineapple, medlar, hazelnut and lesser calamint. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of peach, apple and broom followed by aromas of hawthorn, citron, pear, plum, pineapple, medlar, hazelnut and lesser calamint.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of peach, apple and citron. Persistent finish with flavors of peach, apple and citron.

6 months in steel tanks. 6 months in steel tanks.

