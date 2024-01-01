|
Gran Masetto 2019
(Trentino)
|
Teroldego
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, chocolate, tobacco, cinnamon, face powder, leather, licorice, mace, graphite, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.
20 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 15.5%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|May 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2005
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| September 2009
| --
|2007
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| June 2011
| ✧✧✧✧✧
|2009
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| October 2013
| --
|2010
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| December 2014
| --
|2011
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| September 2015
| --
|2012
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| May 2017
| --
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| September 2018
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| October 2019
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| May 2024
| --