Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, banana and bread crust followed by aromas of acacia, hawthorn, grapefruit, pear, kiwi, plum and croissant. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, banana and bread crust followed by aromas of acacia, hawthorn, grapefruit, pear, kiwi, plum and croissant.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and grapefruit. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and grapefruit.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 24 months. Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 24 months.

