|
Trento Brut Endrizzi 2020
Trento (Trentino)
|
Chardonnay
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, banana and bread crust followed by aromas of acacia, hawthorn, grapefruit, pear, kiwi, plum and croissant.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and grapefruit.
Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 24 months.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Broiled crustaceans, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|May 2024