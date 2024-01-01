Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of pear, pineapple and wisteria followed by aromas of broom, acacia, hawthorn, lily of the valley, green apple, peach, tangerine, kiwi and plum.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, pineapple and green apple.

Fermented in closed tank.


