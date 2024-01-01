Intense onion skin pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Intense onion skin pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and bread crust followed by aromas of cyclamen, pink grapefruit, hawthorn, pink grapefruit, tangerine, strawberry, apple, plum, praline, croissant, mineral and hints of vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and bread crust followed by aromas of cyclamen, pink grapefruit, hawthorn, pink grapefruit, tangerine, strawberry, apple, plum, praline, croissant, mineral and hints of vanilla.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and pink grapefruit. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and pink grapefruit.

Part of the base wine is fermented in barrique. Refermented in bottle on its lees for at least 48 months. Part of the base wine is fermented in barrique. Refermented in bottle on its lees for at least 48 months.

