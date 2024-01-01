Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 22
×
Home Page Events Wine Guide Wine of the Day Aquavitae Wine Places Guide Podcast Polls EnoGames EnoForum Serving Wine Alcohol Test
DiWineTaste on Twitter DiWineTaste on Instagram DiWineTaste Mobile for Android DiWineTaste Mobile for iOS Become a Registered User Subscribe to the Mailing List Tell a Friend About DiWineTaste Download DiWineTaste Card
About Us Write Us Back Issues Advertising General Index
Privacy Policy
 
☰ Menu



 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

  Trento Rosé Riserva Brut Piancastello 2018, Endrizzi (Italy)

Trento Rosé Riserva Brut Piancastello 2018

Endrizzi (Italy)

Trento (Trentino)
Pinot Nero, Chardonnay
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Trento (Trentino)
Intense onion skin pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and bread crust followed by aromas of cyclamen, pink grapefruit, hawthorn, pink grapefruit, tangerine, strawberry, apple, plum, praline, croissant, mineral and hints of vanilla.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and pink grapefruit.

Part of the base wine is fermented in barrique. Refermented in bottle on its lees for at least 48 months.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Stuffed pasta, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Mushroom soups

Suggested glass Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

May 2024


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2013   ✧✧✧✧     October 2019       --    
2018   ✧✧✧✧     May 2024       --    

Other Endrizzi's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
How do you choose a wine for a food?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
What kind of wine do you like having in May?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
How do you consider your knowledge about wine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   


☰ Menu

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter Segui DiWineTaste su Instagram

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2024 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.