Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, banana and grapefruit followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, pear, pineapple, melon, plum, flint and hints of vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, banana and grapefruit followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, pear, pineapple, melon, plum, flint and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and grapefruit. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and grapefruit.

Part of this wine ferments in cask and barrique. Aged in cask for few months. Part of this wine ferments in cask and barrique. Aged in cask for few months.

