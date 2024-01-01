|
Masetto Bianco 2021
(Trentino)
|
Chardonnay, Riesling
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, banana and grapefruit followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, pear, pineapple, melon, plum, flint and hints of vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and grapefruit.
Part of this wine ferments in cask and barrique. Aged in cask for few months.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Roasted white meat, Sauteed meat, Roasted fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|May 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2001
| ✧✧✧✭
| Issue 13, November 2003
| --
|2007
| ✧✧✧✭
| September 2009
| ✧✧✧✧
|2009
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2011
| ✧✧✧✧
|2011
| ✧✧✧✭
| October 2013
| --
|2012
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2014
| --
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2015
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧
| May 2017
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2018
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧
| May 2024
| --