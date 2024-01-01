|
Greco di Tufo Cutizzi 2022
Greco di Tufo (Campania)
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, pear and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, peach, plum, pineapple, tangerine, grapefruit, medlar, lesser calamint and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and peach.
5 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with fish, Sauteed fish with mushrooms, sauteed white meat, Mushroom soups, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|May 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| October 2022
| ✧✧✧✧✧
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| May 2024
| --