Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 22
×
Home Page Events Wine Guide Wine of the Day Aquavitae Wine Places Guide Podcast Polls EnoGames EnoForum Serving Wine Alcohol Test
DiWineTaste on Twitter DiWineTaste on Instagram DiWineTaste Mobile for Android DiWineTaste Mobile for iOS Become a Registered User Subscribe to the Mailing List Tell a Friend About DiWineTaste Download DiWineTaste Card
About Us Write Us Back Issues Advertising General Index
Privacy Policy
 
☰ Menu



 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

  Bianco di Riecine 2021, Riecine (Italy)

Bianco di Riecine 2021

Riecine (Italy)

(Tuscany)
Trebbiano Toscano
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

(Tuscany)
Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of quince, beeswax and plum followed by aromas of chamomile, citron, citrus fruit peel, dried apricot, hazelnut, juniper, nail polish, mineral and vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of quince, plum and hazelnut.

Part of the wine ages in cask. 10 months in amphora, 4 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Stuffed pasta with meat, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Stewed meat with mushrooms

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 14 °C
(57 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

May 2024


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Riecine's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
What kind of wine do you like having in May?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
How do you choose a wine for a food?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
How do you consider your knowledge about wine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   


☰ Menu

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter Segui DiWineTaste su Instagram

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2024 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.