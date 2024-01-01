Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent. Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of quince, beeswax and plum followed by aromas of chamomile, citron, citrus fruit peel, dried apricot, hazelnut, juniper, nail polish, mineral and vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of quince, plum and hazelnut.

Part of the wine ages in cask. 10 months in amphora, 4 months in bottle.


