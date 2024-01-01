|
Masetto Doré 2021
(Trentino)
Chardonnay
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, apple and acacia followed by aromas of hawthorn, citron, peach, pear, grapefruit, plum, croissant, butter, praline, rosemary and vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and citron.
Fermented and aged in barrique.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Stuffed pasta, Mushroom soups
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|May 2024
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧
| May 2017
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| September 2018
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| October 2019
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| May 2024
| --