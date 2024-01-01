Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, apple and acacia followed by aromas of hawthorn, citron, peach, pear, grapefruit, plum, croissant, butter, praline, rosemary and vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and citron.

Fermented and aged in barrique.


