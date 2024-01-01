|
Venezia Sauvignon Vènis 2022
Venezia (Veneto)
|
Sauvignon Blanc
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and passion fruit followed by aromas of acacia, broom, elder flower, green apple, pear, apricot, pineapple, lychee, nettle and grapefruit.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, peach and passion fruit.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed crustaceans, Fried fish, Vegetable flans, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|May 2024