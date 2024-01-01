Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, citron and hawthorn followed by aromas of chamomile, broom, pineapple, pear, medlar, peach, plum, hazelnut, linden and rosemary.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, citron and pineapple.

5 months in steel tanks.


