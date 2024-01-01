Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of golden yellow, transparent. Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of golden yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of grape, dried apricot and date followed by aromas of quince jam, lychee, citrus fruit peel, peach, candied fruits, dried fig, honey, oregano, vanilla and nail polish.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of grape, dried apricot and date.

Fermented and aged in small casks for 3 months.


